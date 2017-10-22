Carson Palmer to miss eight weeks with broken arm

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer will miss much of the remainder of the season after breaking his arm in the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians announced that Palmer’s broken arm will require surgery, and he will miss at least eight weeks recovering.

BA says Carson Palmer will have surgery on his broken arm and likely miss 8 weeks. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 22, 2017

It’s the worst possible news for Arizona, who are already a modest 3-4 and don’t look like contenders. It also may have serious repercussions on Palmer’s NFL future, given the fact that the 37-year-old has flirted with retirement in past offseasons.