Sunday, October 22, 2017

Carson Palmer to miss eight weeks with broken arm

October 22, 2017
by Grey Papke

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer will miss much of the remainder of the season after breaking his arm in the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians announced that Palmer’s broken arm will require surgery, and he will miss at least eight weeks recovering.

It’s the worst possible news for Arizona, who are already a modest 3-4 and don’t look like contenders. It also may have serious repercussions on Palmer’s NFL future, given the fact that the 37-year-old has flirted with retirement in past offseasons.

