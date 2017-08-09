Carson Palmer got into funny argument with reporter over his age

Carson Palmer is apparently older than even he cares to admit.

The Arizona Cardinals QB had a funny argument with a reporter Wednesday, insisting that there was no way he was older than retired signal caller Byron Leftwich, the Cardinals’ quarterbacks coach. A quick Google search however ultimately ruled against Palmer, per Darren Urban of the team’s website.

QB Carson Palmer got in a argument with someone, telling that person no way he was older than Byron Leftwich. He googled. He was wrong. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) August 9, 2017

The person in question was said to be local reporter Jonathan Hayward.

and that person was our very own, @JL_Hayward #Insider — Lisa Matthews (@LisaMatthewsAZ) August 9, 2017

The 37-year-old Palmer, who was born in December 1979, is just a few weeks older than Leftwich, who was born in January 1980, but is older nevertheless. Still, questions about his age are usually tied to retirement rumors, so this may actually be a welcome change for the three-time Pro Bowler Palmer.