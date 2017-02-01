Carson Palmer reportedly moves out of Arizona home, pulls kids out of school

If Carson Palmer does plan on returning for another season with the Arizona Cardinals, he may be looking at a longer commute to work.

Palmer, who recently turned 37, has not yet committed to playing in 2017 and has said he is waiting to see how his body will respond this offseason. According to one report, the veteran quarterback has listed his Arizona home for sale, pulled his kids out of school and moved out of the state.

Very interesting: @mikejurecki just told me Carson Palmer has listed his home for sale, pulled kids out of school and moved out of state. — Jody Oehler (@radiojody) January 31, 2017

While noteworthy, that could mean nothing. The timing is interesting, but professional athletes move all the time for various reasons. Palmer could be purchasing a home elsewhere and putting his kids in a different school in anticipation of retiring after next season or the year after, so we really won’t know until he says for sure.

Palmer has two years remaining on his contract, and Arizona head coach Bruce Arians seems to think he and another important veteran will return in 2017. If not, the Cardinals will have some serious rebuilding to do this offseason.