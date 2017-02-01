Ad Unit
Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Carson Palmer reportedly moves out of Arizona home, pulls kids out of school

February 1, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Carson Palmer

If Carson Palmer does plan on returning for another season with the Arizona Cardinals, he may be looking at a longer commute to work.

Palmer, who recently turned 37, has not yet committed to playing in 2017 and has said he is waiting to see how his body will respond this offseason. According to one report, the veteran quarterback has listed his Arizona home for sale, pulled his kids out of school and moved out of the state.

While noteworthy, that could mean nothing. The timing is interesting, but professional athletes move all the time for various reasons. Palmer could be purchasing a home elsewhere and putting his kids in a different school in anticipation of retiring after next season or the year after, so we really won’t know until he says for sure.

Palmer has two years remaining on his contract, and Arizona head coach Bruce Arians seems to think he and another important veteran will return in 2017. If not, the Cardinals will have some serious rebuilding to do this offseason.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus