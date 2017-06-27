Carson Palmer not sure if 2017 will be his last NFL season

Carson Palmer doesn’t know what the future holds beyond the coming season.

Speaking on Tuesday during a conference call for a charity event, the Arizona Cardinals quarterback was asked about his plans for after the 2017 campaign.

“That’s a great question, and I don’t have an answer,” said Palmer, per Kyle Odegard of the team’s official website. “I love every facet of [the game]. I don’t want to stop. But I’ll have to wait and make that decision after the season.”

Palmer, who will turn 38 in December, will be entering his 15th NFL season in 2017. Signs of his physical decline were often on display in 2016, a season in which he threw for 4,233 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions but seemed to have near-zero mobility in the pocket.

The three-time Pro Bowler seems to stoke retirement rumors every offseason. But the good news is that Palmer, who is under contract through 2018, might in theory be able to squeeze out an additional year in Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians’ pass-friendly offense if he so desires.