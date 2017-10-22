Carson Palmer will not return after injuring left arm

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer will not return to Sunday’s game after suffering a left arm injury.

Palmer had been under constant pressure from the Los Angeles Rams for much of the first half, and appeared to injure his arm on a second quarter interception. He was taken to the locker room and, while details were vague, the Cardinals announced he would not return.

Carson Palmer (left arm) will not return. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 22, 2017

Palmer was replaced by backup Drew Stanton. Arizona was down 23-0 at halftime, so there may simply not have been any need or desire to throw Palmer back out there with the game looking like a certain loss for the Cardinals.

There has been some talk that Palmer is playing his final NFL season. If this injury is severe, that could certainly impact that decision.