Sunday, October 22, 2017

Carson Palmer will not return after injuring left arm

October 22, 2017
by Grey Papke

Carson Palmer

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer will not return to Sunday’s game after suffering a left arm injury.

Palmer had been under constant pressure from the Los Angeles Rams for much of the first half, and appeared to injure his arm on a second quarter interception. He was taken to the locker room and, while details were vague, the Cardinals announced he would not return.

Palmer was replaced by backup Drew Stanton. Arizona was down 23-0 at halftime, so there may simply not have been any need or desire to throw Palmer back out there with the game looking like a certain loss for the Cardinals.

There has been some talk that Palmer is playing his final NFL season. If this injury is severe, that could certainly impact that decision.

