Sunday, December 10, 2017

Carson Wentz addresses knee injury with tweet

December 10, 2017
by Larry Brown

Carson Wentz locker room

Carson Wentz is maintaining a positive attitude despite facing the possibility of having a season-ending torn ACL.

Wentz injured his knee in the third quarter of Sunday’s win over the Rams in Los Angeles. He was replaced by Nick Foles, who was able to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to victory.

After the game, amid reports swirling that Wentz may have a torn ACL, the second-year QB sent the following tweet:

This does not sound like a guy who is worried about his future despite things looking like they could be bad.

Wentz threw for four touchdowns prior to leaving the game, which gave him 33 on the season — an Eagles franchise record. The injury comes at a time when he was a leading contender for NFL MVP.

