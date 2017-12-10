Carson Wentz addresses knee injury with tweet

Carson Wentz is maintaining a positive attitude despite facing the possibility of having a season-ending torn ACL.

Wentz injured his knee in the third quarter of Sunday’s win over the Rams in Los Angeles. He was replaced by Nick Foles, who was able to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to victory.

After the game, amid reports swirling that Wentz may have a torn ACL, the second-year QB sent the following tweet:

NFC East Champs! So proud of the resiliency of this team. Such a special group of men. And I greatly appreciate all the prayers! I know my God is a powerful one with a perfect plan. Time to just lean in to him and trust whatever the circumstances! #Proverbs3:5-6 — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) December 11, 2017

This does not sound like a guy who is worried about his future despite things looking like they could be bad.

Wentz threw for four touchdowns prior to leaving the game, which gave him 33 on the season — an Eagles franchise record. The injury comes at a time when he was a leading contender for NFL MVP.