Carson Wentz drove Jordan Matthews to airport after Bills trade

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz always looks out for his teammates — even all the way up until the bitter end.

Speaking with the media on Saturday, Wentz said that he drove wide receiver Jordan Matthews to the airport after Matthews was dealt to the Buffalo Bills and called the trade “tough,” per Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News.

Wentz says he drove Matthews to the airport. "It'll be different. It'll be tough." — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) August 12, 2017

Matthews, who was dealt to Buffalo along with a third-rounder for cornerback Ronald Darby, was one of Wentz’s favorite targets in 2016, finishing second on the Eagles in receptions (73), receiving yards (804), and receiving TDs (3).

We know that Wentz is held in high esteem by receivers around the league, and stories like this will probably help reinforce that belief.