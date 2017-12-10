Carson Wentz knocked out of Eagles’ game with knee injury

Carson Wentz was taken to the locker room for examination after taking a hard hit late in the third quarter of the Philadelphia Eagles’ game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, and he was quickly ruled out with a knee injury.

Wentz’s Eagles were down 28-24 and had a first and goal at the two. Wentz scrambled up the middle and dived into the end zone for a touchdown. He was met by several Rams defenders and had his leg hit in two different directions.

Hope Carson Wentz is here’s the play that has caused him to be checked out by medical #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/PswkIXtcdX — Phenomenal One J (@PhenomenalOneJ) December 10, 2017

Adding insult to literal injury, the touchdown was nullified by a holding penalty, which pushed the Eagles back 10 yards. Wentz remained in the game, handed it off twice, then threw two passes. His fourth down pass was caught by Alshon Jeffery for a touchdown.

After throwing the touchdown pass to give Philly the lead, Wentz was examined in the team’s medical tent on the sideline. He was later shown going into the locker room.

This can’t be happening he’s the top candidate for MVP in my book and The Franchise Quarterback of The Philadelphia Eagles Pray For Carson Wentz#FlyEagelsFly pic.twitter.com/ebkpGQ4esr — Phenomenal One (@PhenomenalOneJ) December 11, 2017

Wentz had thrown four touchdowns at the time of his injury, giving him a franchise record 33 for the season.

He was later ruled out for the game.