Carson Wentz may not be ready for start of 2018 season?

We already know the Philadelphia Eagles will have to find a way to win without Carson Wentz down the stretch and into the playoffs, but will they have to do the same at the start of the 2018 season?

The Eagles announced on Monday that Wentz suffered a torn ACL in Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Rams. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen later spoke with Dr. James Andrews, and the famed orthopedic surgeon indicated that it is no guarantee Wentz will be ready to go in Week 1 next year.

Dr. James Andrews, noted orthopedic specialist, was not speaking specifically to Wentz but he told me a short while ago that expectation should be tempered for a player with an ACL surgery to return by start of '18 season. He says ACL repairs need 9-to-12 months. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 11, 2017

Wentz proved this season that he is capable of being a franchise quarterback. He was arguably the favorite to win the NFL MVP award before he went down, so the Eagles are almost certainly going to be careful with him. There’s no sense rushing Wentz back before he is 100 percent healthy, especially at the start of a season.