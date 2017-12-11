Carson Wentz out for season with torn ACL

The Philadelphia Eagles’ worst fears have been realized, as star quarterback Carson Palmer is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury on Sunday.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson confirmed on Monday that an MRI revealed Wentz has a torn ACL.

Doug Pederson: #Eagles QB Carson Wentz has a torn ACL. His season is over. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 11, 2017

Wentz went to the locker room for an examination after he took a hard hit while diving into the end zone during the third quarter of his team’s win over the Los Angeles Rams. Pederson said Monday that the team believes after watching film that Wentz actually tore his ACL during the run and not on the actual hit.

Hope Carson Wentz is here’s the play that has caused him to be checked out by medical #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/PswkIXtcdX — Phenomenal One J (@PhenomenalOneJ) December 10, 2017

Nick Foles came on in relief of Wentz and played well enough to lead the Eagles to a win, but it goes without saying that losing Wentz is a crushing blow. The second-year quarterback was playing at an MVP level and was the main reason Philly was considered the favorite to win the NFC.