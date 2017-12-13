pixel 1
Carson Wentz’s ACL surgery went ‘very well’

December 13, 2017
by Grey Papke

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz underwent successful ACL surgery on Wednesday.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie confirmed that the surgery went “very well,” with Wentz expediting the process to recover sooner from his injury.

Wentz has obviously set his sights to 2018 already, and has sought to make the best of a bad situation. It will be of little consolation to an Eagles team that harbored Super Bowl ambitions before Wentz’s injury, but a full recovery is expected and it appears he’ll be able to play most of 2018. They can at least take some solace in that.

