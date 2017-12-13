Carson Wentz’s ACL surgery went ‘very well’

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz underwent successful ACL surgery on Wednesday.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie confirmed that the surgery went “very well,” with Wentz expediting the process to recover sooner from his injury.

#Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie told me Carson Wentz’s ACL surgery today, done by Dr. Bradley in Pittsburgh, went “very well.” Wentz wanted to do it as quickly as possible to begin rehabbing for 2018. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 13, 2017

Wentz has obviously set his sights to 2018 already, and has sought to make the best of a bad situation. It will be of little consolation to an Eagles team that harbored Super Bowl ambitions before Wentz’s injury, but a full recovery is expected and it appears he’ll be able to play most of 2018. They can at least take some solace in that.