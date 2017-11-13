Case Keenum will reportedly start again for Vikings in Week 11

The Minnesota Vikings have done nothing but win football games since Case Keenum took over for an injured Sam Bradford, so it is no surprise that they are reportedly not planning to make a change at quarterback heading into Week 11.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Vikings will stick with Keenum when they host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Vikings will be sticking with Case Keenum as their starter this week I'm told. Highly productive. Clicking w/ receivers. Great fit in scheme — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) November 13, 2017

When asked about the QB situation on Monday, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer was noncommittal.

“I’ve got a plan, and we’ll just see how it goes,” he said, via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “Sometimes plans change. We’ll see how it goes, and we’ll sit down this week, and we’ll visit about it and go from there.”

Keenum completed 21-of-29 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-30 win over Washington Sunday, but he also threw two interceptions. He has now thrown five picks in his last four games, so there is room to improve with protecting the football.

Still, it’s hard to bench a quarterback who has led the team to five straight victories. We have heard nothing but positive reports about Teddy Bridgewater in recent weeks, which is a good problem for the Vikings to have. As long as Keenum continues to put the team in a position to win, the job should be his. But if he starts to struggle, Bridgewater is itching to see his first game action since 2015.