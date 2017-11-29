CBS chairman says network would love to hire Eli Manning

If Eli Manning decides to retire from playing now that the New York Giants seem prepared to part ways with him, he already has an informal offer to join one television network.

TMZ caught up with Al Michaels and CBS chairman Les Moonves as they were leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles this week, and both men couldn’t say enough about how much class Manning has. They also both said they believe Manning would be a natural fit in the broadcast booth, and Moonves took it a step further.

“We’d take him in a second,” Moonves said. “Absolutely.”

While it would not be a surprise if Manning went the Tony Romo route at some point, all indications are that he still believes he can play quarterback at a high level. If you saw the way he reacted to Ben McAdoo’s decision to bench him, you know Manning still has plenty of passion for the game of football. We’d bet on him playing at least another season.