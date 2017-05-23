CBS producer calls Tony Romo the next John Madden

How high are the expectations for Tony Romo as he begins his new career as a sports broadcaster? For at least one CBS producer, John Madden is the comparison that comes to mind.

While speaking at the Ben Hogan award ceremony Monday night, CBS Sports producer Lance Barrow had incredibly high praise for Romo, who has not yet made his first official on-air appearance with the network.

“I think he is going to be great,” Barrow said, per Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I think we have the next John Madden on our hands.”

Speaking of Romo’s first on-air appearance, Barrow also revealed when that will take place. At this weekend’s Dean & Deluca Invitational, Romo will join the broadcast booth for a short period from the 18th hole at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth.

“It will be the first time he will wear a blazer and he will be introduced as our newest addition to CBS Sports,” Barrow said, noting that the news was supposed to be a secret.

But back to the Madden comparison. After he retired from coaching the Oakland Raiders in 1978, Madden took his first job as a broadcaster with CBS. He joined Pat Summerall on the network’s top football broadcasting duo after two years. Romo, of course, is filling that role that alongside Jim Nantz in his first year.

Madden went on to work for CBS until 1993. He then spent some time with FOX and NBC before finishing his broadcasting career with ABC, having called a Super Bowl with each of the four major networks.

Can Romo become the next Madden? That would be a lot to ask, but we learned recently that the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback is truly a jack of all trades. Most people believe he will be a natural.