CFL team considering suing website over Johnny Manziel report

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are considering a lawsuit against a website that reported on Thursday that they illegally worked out Johnny Manziel last month.

3 Down Nation, a website that covers the CFL, reported that the Roughriders worked out Manziel last month prior to the Senior Bowl. They say a CFL source and source to Manziel confirmed the workout.

The issue is that Manziel is on the negotiation list for a rival CFL team, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, making it against league rules for him to workout for any other team.

Roughriders GM/coach Chris Jones denied the report and said the team was considering legal action.

from @sskroughriders GM Chris Jones on report of working out Manziel: "No one from our club worked him out. We're considering legal action." — gary lawless (@garylawless) February 9, 2017

asked @sskroughriders GM HC Chris Jones if there was any way his staff worked out Manziel without his knowledge: "No chance. 100 per cent." — gary lawless (@garylawless) February 9, 2017

Manziel also refuted the report, telling TMZ Sports that he did not work out for any CFL team.

The CFL told TSN that they are investigating the matter.