Report: Chad Henne, Blake Bortles split snaps evenly on Sunday

It sounds like the Jacksonville Jaguars could be about to take Blake Bortles’s starting job away from him.

One anonymous Jaguars player told Ryan O’Halloran of Jacksonville.com that Sunday’s practice reps were split “dead even” between Bortles and backup quarterback Chad Henne.

This comes on the heels of coach Doug Marrone’s comment last Thursday that the quarterback job, where Bortles had been the incumbent, was up for grabs.

Doug Marrone on Jaguars QB battle: "It's right up there for grabs and either person can grab it." — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) August 18, 2017

Bortles has had a very unimpressive preseason, missing throws that a decent NFL quarterback would not miss. At this point, Henne may be the favorite to start Week 1.