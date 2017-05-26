Chad Johnson says Roger Goodell consulted him on touchdown celebration rule change

The NFL this week announced changes to its touchdown celebration policy that relaxes things to make them more fun. Chad Johnson, who was famous for his variety of celebrations, says NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell consulted him on some of the changes.

“I knew the rule change was coming,” Johnson said on the B-More Opinionated Podcast this week. “I had talked to Roger a couple of times at length, maybe two or three times before the rule change came out. He asked my advice on what he could do to be able to loosen the reins on the celebration rule but, at the same time, maintain the respect of the game.

“I said there’s a fine line and you have to find a way to find the balance and be able to let the players have fun and be themselves without losing the integrity of the game as well.”

The changes to the rules allows players to use the ball as a prop and to have group celebrations.

Johnson was one of the league’s most flamboyant personalities and entertainers during his time in the NFL. He was so fixated on his celebrations that he used to spend time planning them out, using props and sometimes even forewarned opponents. If anyone was worth talking to about things, it certainly was the player formerly known as Ochocinco.