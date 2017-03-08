Report: Chandler Jones, Cardinals agree to five-year deal

The Arizona Cardinals used the franchise tag on Chandler Jones earlier this offseason, but it sounds as though the star linebacker will not be playing under it in 2017.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals and Jones have come to terms on a five-year contract extension.

Sources: The #AZCardinals and franchised tagged pass-rusher Chandler Jones are finalizing a 5-year extension. Going to be large. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2017

For what it’s worth, ESPN’s Adam Caplan reported that the deal is not yet completed.

Just spoke to representation for #AzCardinals Chandler Jones: Deal for the OLB is not done. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 8, 2017

At the very least, it sounds like Jones and the Cardinals are getting closer to a long-term extension, which is almost always the goal when a star player is hit with the franchise tag.

Jones, 27, recorded 11 sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries last season. He has been a major force on Arizona’s defense since he was traded to the Cardinals from the New England Patriots.

Photo: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports