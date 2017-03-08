Ad Unit
Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Report: Chandler Jones, Cardinals agree to five-year deal

March 8, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

The Arizona Cardinals used the franchise tag on Chandler Jones earlier this offseason, but it sounds as though the star linebacker will not be playing under it in 2017.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals and Jones have come to terms on a five-year contract extension.

For what it’s worth, ESPN’s Adam Caplan reported that the deal is not yet completed.

At the very least, it sounds like Jones and the Cardinals are getting closer to a long-term extension, which is almost always the goal when a star player is hit with the franchise tag.

Jones, 27, recorded 11 sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries last season. He has been a major force on Arizona’s defense since he was traded to the Cardinals from the New England Patriots.

Photo: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus