Chargers reportedly announce move to LA on Twitter before informing Rams

The Rams are officially going to be sharing a stadium in Los Angeles with the Chargers in two years, and they apparently found out about it the same way the rest of us did — on Twitter.

According to Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times, Chargers officials had yet to contact Rams officials at the time Chargers owner Dean Spanos shared a letter to fans on Twitter announcing the move to LA.

The Chargers have announced their relocation on Twitter but have yet to contact the Rams. — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) January 12, 2017

With reports having circulated Wednesday night that the Chargers had decided to move, it’s not like the Rams were blindsided. However, it is still comical that the team felt the need to make a formal announcement on social media before informing its roommate.

The Chargers and Rams are set to share a new $2.6 billion stadium in Inglewood starting in the 2019 season. For now, the Chargers should probably worry more about their hideous new logo than anything else.