Chargers formally announce move to Los Angeles

The Chargers are officially moving back to Los Angeles.

After reports circulated Wednesday night indicating the team had made its final decision, owner Dean Spanos shared a letter to Chargers fans on a Twitter account that has already been re-branded.

A letter from Dean Spanos pic.twitter.com/rTNIvrsN1A — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 12, 2017

Los Angeles will now have two NFL franchises after going 21 years with none. The Chargers and Rams will share a brand new, $2.6 billion stadium when it opens in 2019. In the meantime, the Rams will continue to play games in the LA Coliseum. The Chargers are reportedly planning to play their home games for the next two seasons in a very surprising venue, though nothing has been made official on that front.

One of the reasons the Chargers were in a hurry to announce their move to Los Angeles was so they can begin competing with the Rams for a market share. Both teams had horrible 2016 seasons, with the Rams having fired head coach Jeff Fisher amid a 4-12 campaign and the Chargers firing coach Mike McCoy for his role in a 5-11 disappointment.