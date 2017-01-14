All things Chargers booed at Lakers-Clippers game

It’s safe to say that the fans in Los Angeles have yet to warm up to the Chargers.

The Chargers announced on Thursday that they are moving to Los Angeles despite making their home in San Diego since 1961. Many sports fans were excited to get the Rams back after the city went over two decades without an NFL team, but that excitement quickly wore off after the Rams started losing and worse yet — could hardly score points on offense. So you can imagine how thrilled the fans are to have another losing NFL team move to the city.

During Saturday’s Clippers-Lakers game, the Chargers logo — when shown on the Staples Center scoreboard — was booed.

LA Chargers logo gets put up on the big screen at the Lakers/Clippers game giving this crowd something to agree on. They booed it. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) January 14, 2017

So was Chargers tight end Jeff Cumberland at first, although the fans later softened after realizing he didn’t do anything wrong.

Jeff Cumberland has been a "Los Angeles Chargers tight end" for two days and Staples Center booed him too. pic.twitter.com/2Neme66Uk3 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 14, 2017

They booed until they realized Jeff Cumberland never did anything to them. Then they cheered a little. https://t.co/DpeIGowQBj — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) January 14, 2017

It’s going to take some time for fans to come around. And if it doesn’t, then the Chargers’ move to LA will not work out. For now, at least they’re listening to public opinion and discarded a widely derided logo they had unveiled.