Saturday, January 14, 2017

All things Chargers booed at Lakers-Clippers game

January 14, 2017
by Larry Brown

It’s safe to say that the fans in Los Angeles have yet to warm up to the Chargers.

The Chargers announced on Thursday that they are moving to Los Angeles despite making their home in San Diego since 1961. Many sports fans were excited to get the Rams back after the city went over two decades without an NFL team, but that excitement quickly wore off after the Rams started losing and worse yet — could hardly score points on offense. So you can imagine how thrilled the fans are to have another losing NFL team move to the city.

During Saturday’s Clippers-Lakers game, the Chargers logo — when shown on the Staples Center scoreboard — was booed.

So was Chargers tight end Jeff Cumberland at first, although the fans later softened after realizing he didn’t do anything wrong.

It’s going to take some time for fans to come around. And if it doesn’t, then the Chargers’ move to LA will not work out. For now, at least they’re listening to public opinion and discarded a widely derided logo they had unveiled.


