Chargers burned by church sign

Among those not happy about the Chargers moving to Los Angeles is a California Baptist church.

After playing in San Diego since 1961, the Chargers will be back in Los Angeles (where they called home in 1960) for the upcoming season. Not surprisingly, the decision to move hasn’t gone over well in and around the San Diego area. One church used it’s sign to display a message regarding the relocation.

The sign outside of Community Baptist Church in Fallbrook, CA read “God will never forsake you — unlike the Chargers”

The feeling of the team abandoning San Diego is one certainly shared by more than a few in the area. A group of San Diego movers have vowed to not help the franchise in their efforts to change cities. We know how many fans felt. You can see what some did with their old team gear here.

The Chargers are a bit of a punching bag right now for those around San Diego and it will likely be a little while before it dies down.

H/T For The Win