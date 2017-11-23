pixel 1
Thursday, November 23, 2017

Chargers DE rips ‘bum’ Dak Prescott on Twitter after win over Cowboys

November 23, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott took two Ls for Thanksgiving this year.

The Cowboys were thrashed by the Los Angeles Chargers 28-6 on Thursday in a game that saw Prescott throw for just 179 yards and zero touchdowns with two interceptions. After the game, Chargers defensive end Chris McCain kept the heat on the Pro Bowl signal caller, tweeting that Prescott was a “bum” and telling him to “watch his mouth.”

For what it’s worth, Prescott told the media earlier this week that the Chargers defense was “not the most talented,” per Jack Wang of the LA Daily News.

In addition to the two picks, Prescott also got sacked twice on Thursday and was held to a 60.6 quarterback ranking. He’s had a rough go of things lately, and you can bet that the Chargers are happy that they got the last laugh here.

H/T NFL Reddit

