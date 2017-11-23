Chargers DE rips ‘bum’ Dak Prescott on Twitter after win over Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott took two Ls for Thanksgiving this year.

The Cowboys were thrashed by the Los Angeles Chargers 28-6 on Thursday in a game that saw Prescott throw for just 179 yards and zero touchdowns with two interceptions. After the game, Chargers defensive end Chris McCain kept the heat on the Pro Bowl signal caller, tweeting that Prescott was a “bum” and telling him to “watch his mouth.”

@dak looked like he was playing on pro and the everyone else was on all Madden. @nflnetwork tell em watch his mouth when dogs up next. #bum — Chris McCain (@LolosDad1026) November 24, 2017

For what it’s worth, Prescott told the media earlier this week that the Chargers defense was “not the most talented,” per Jack Wang of the LA Daily News.

Dak Prescott, on #Chargers defense: "Up front, they might not be the most talented we play, but I'd definitely say they're the hardest motor and highest motor. They go after it every play." — Jack Wang (@thejackwang) November 21, 2017

In addition to the two picks, Prescott also got sacked twice on Thursday and was held to a 60.6 quarterback ranking. He’s had a rough go of things lately, and you can bet that the Chargers are happy that they got the last laugh here.

