Report: Chargers LB Denzel Perryman out at least four games

Denzel Perryman could miss a significant amount of time due to the injury he sustained over the weekend.

The LA Chargers linebacker was carted off the field on Sunday night during his team’s preseason opener. ESPN’s Adam Schefter initially reported on Monday morning that Perryman would miss 4-6 weeks. Now NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says Perryman will miss at least the first four games with the ankle injury.

#Chargers LB Denzel Perryman suffered an ankle injury that will keep him out at least the first 4 games, source said. He may need surgery. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 14, 2017

The 24-year-old could need surgery, per Rapoport.

Perryman posted 145 tackles and four sacks over his first two seasons. He was set to be a central figure in the Chargers’ defense this season.