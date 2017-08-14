Report: Chargers hope to have Mike Williams available in October

The Los Angeles Chargers are hoping to have first-round pick Mike Williams available for most of the season.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Chargers are hopeful that they can get the wide receiver to make his debut in October as he works through a herniated disc in his back.

The Chargers may have to consider placing Williams on the Physically Unable to Perform list, but doing so would prevent him from playing until Week 7 when he could theoretically return sooner than that. He is already sprinting on the treadmill and making progress in his recovery, with the player and team electing not to take the surgical route.

Williams has missed training camp and will miss the start of the season, but it sounds like the team is optimistic that they’ll have him available for a good part of the season.