Chargers pull L.A. logo, admit they did not expect backlash

That Los Angeles Chargers logo that you probably made jokes about on social media is no more.

President of business operations A.G. Spanos said in a statement Saturday that the logo would not be used by the team in any further material, admitting that the backlash caught them off guard.

“The logo that was revealed on Thursday was meant to help launch our brand into the market and supplement — not replace — our official team marks,” Spanos said, via Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. “Clearly, we miscalculated how the logo would be received, and we’ve taken it out of the rotation.

“If we make a mistake, we own it, learn from it, and move on without looking back.”

Spanos said it was possible the team may revisit an L.A.-style logo eventually, this time with fan input.

Even if this logo was only meant to supplement things, we’re guessing the Chargers would have much rather not had to deal with this so soon after announcing their move to Los Angeles. When other pro sports teams start clowning on your logo, though, you don’t have a lot of choices – it’s time to dump it and start over.