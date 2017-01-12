Report: Chargers will play two seasons in 30,000-seat StubHub Center

The San Diego Chargers are expected to announce as early as Thursday that they are heading back to Los Angeles. If and when the team does move, attendance could be incredibly low for a couple of years.

No, not because we’re expecting the team to stink.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the Chargers will play in the 30,000-seat StubHub Center for two seasons until the new stadium they will share with the Rams opens in 2019. The StubHub Center is currently home to the LA Galaxy of the MLS.

The Rams are playing in the LA Coliseum for the next two seasons, which has a capacity of up to 90,000 for their home games. While the Rams filled less than 90 percent of the Coliseum for most games, they still drew more than double the 30,000 that the StubHub center holds most weeks.

As Florio puts it, playing in a small stadium will give fans a chance to experience something “unique” in an “intimate environment.” Seeing an NFL team play in a stadium that couldn’t accommodate many college teams will certainly be interesting. On the bright side, the Chargers shouldn’t have to deal with any tricky situations like this while they await the completion of their home in Inglewood.