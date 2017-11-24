Chargers WR Mike Williams to undergo MRI on knee

Mike Williams has had a rough go of it during his rookie season. Williams missed action to start the season due to a back injury, and now he’s dealing with a knee injury.

Williams was dealing with a knee injury leading up to Thursday’s Los Angeles Chargers-Dallas Cowboys game on Thanksgiving and was questionable entering the game. Things got worse as he was carted off during the game because of his knee.

Now NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says Williams will undergo an MRI on his knee and potentially miss some time.

#Chargers have real concerns about first-round WR Mike Williams' knee, source said, and he’s getting an MRI today. The belief is he'll miss some game time, but that the ACL is intact. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 24, 2017

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn did confirm on Friday that Williams does not have damage to his ACL.

The No. 7 overall pick in the draft, Williams has just nine catches for 84 yards this season.