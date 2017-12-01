Charles Johnson takes full responsibility after four-game PED suspension

Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson has been suspended four games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug use policy, and the veteran has taken full responsibility for his actions.

Unlike many others before him, Johnson did not claim he had a tainted sample or took a product he was unaware was banned. Instead, the 31-year-old admitted he made a poor decision while trying to recover from an injury.

#Panthers DE Charles Johnson, just suspended 4 games for PEDs, took full responsibility for his actions in a statement. pic.twitter.com/DWRTmzPNv4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 1, 2017

Johnson will be eligible to return to the Panthers on Dec. 25.

Johnson was one of the best pass-rushers in football earlier in his career, but injuries have limited his effectiveness over the past three seasons. The Panthers are 8-3 and appear to be headed to the playoffs, so they could certainly use Johnson’s help when his suspension is up.