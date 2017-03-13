Chase Daniel says he sees himself as a starting quarterback

Chase Daniel is the odd man out in Philadelphia after the Eagles signed Nick Foles, and he wants out so he can pursue a starting job somewhere.

Daniel requested his release from the Eagles after they added Foles to back up Carson Wentz, and the veteran backup thinks he should be a starter in the NFL.

Chase Daniel tells me w release request from #eagles "Yes we did and it was mutual. I believe I'm a starter in this league" @SportsRadioWIP — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) March 13, 2017

Once upon a time, Daniel was going to compete for the Eagles’ starting job, but Wentz has obviously grabbed that by the horns. Teams like the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns could still be in the market for a quarterback. That said, there’s not much to go on with Daniel. The 30-year-old has made just two career NFL starts with just 68 pass attempts in seven seasons.