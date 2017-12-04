Chiefs may discipline Marcus Peters for early exit from field

Marcus Peters’ unnecessary early exit from Sunday’s game may land him in some hot water with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The cornerback, thinking he’d been ejected from Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets, stormed to the locker room after launching a penalty flag into the crowd. It turned out that Peters had not been tossed, meaning he’d left for no reason.

Coach Andy Reid wasn’t thrilled about it, and did not rule out team-imposed discipline.

“I haven’t made any decision either way,” Reid said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “(But) that was the wrong thing for (Peters) to do.”

Even though the whole thing was pretty hilarious, it was also a pretty big mental error. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Peters’ wallet takes a hit as a result of his actions.