Report: Chiefs make Eric Berry highest-paid safety in NFL

Eric Berry does not have to worry about the Kansas City Chiefs using the franchise tag on him for a second consecutive season, as the team has reportedly agreed to make him the highest-paid safety in the NFL.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Berry and the Chiefs have agreed to a six-year, $78 million contract extension.

Sources: The #Chiefs & S Eric Berry are finalizing a 6-year deal worth $78M. It makes him the highest paid safety in the @NFL. Well-deserved — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 28, 2017

Berry played under the franchise tag last season, and he made his fifth Pro Bowl and was named a first-team All-Pro. He said a few weeks ago that he would be willing to sit out the entire 2017 season if the Chiefs tagged him again.

No one will argue that Berry, 28, doesn’t deserve to be the most well-compensated player at his position.