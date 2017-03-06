Chiefs GM says quarterback prospects in draft not yet NFL-ready

At least one NFL general manager isn’t very impressed by the quarterbacks available in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Kansas City Chiefs general manager John Dorsey reflected on what he’s seen from the top quarterback prospects set to be drafted, and in his opinion, any team looking to draft a quick fix is going to come away disappointed.

“First off, what stands out, I think there’s only one guy that’s ever taken a snap from under center,” Dorsey told Albert Breer of the MMQB. “How about that one? It shows how we’re evolving into a spread-option era. Then, what you have to analyze is can they spit out a play in the huddle? If you look at the majority of these guys, everybody’s signaling everything in from the sideline.

“These are the types of things people are looking for as they sit and talk to these players. Can they sit and regurgitate an offensive play? That’s hard to do, especially in [our] system, it’s really hard to do. But on the whole they’re a more athletic group. Are there any finished products here? I don’t think so. So where are the warts, and are you willing to live with the warts? That’s what people are asking.”

Pressed further, Dorsey admitted that he didn’t believe any of the quarterbacks would be ready to play from day one.

“Me personally? No,” he said, when asked if any of the quarterbacks were ready.

The Cleveland Browns have the first pick and need a quarterback and have looked at them, but they may well skip the position and go for defensive end Myles Garrett. Nobody could blame them. None of these quarterbacks really jump off the page if you’re a team looking for a franchise guy.