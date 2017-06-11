Chiefs impressed by continued improvement of Tyreek Hill as receiver

The Kansas City Chiefs are focused on Tyreek Hill’s development as a wide receiver, and they’re happy with what they’re seeing.

The Chiefs are devising a plan to manage Hill’s workload with regards to kick and punt returns to maximize his effectiveness on offense, with coaches raving about his progress there.

“He’s really just scratching the surface as a wide receiver — (he) just keeps better and better,” Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub said, via Terez A. Paylor of the Kansas City Star. “The offense just keeps throwing more and more stuff at him, and he just keeps improving. It’s really amazing.”

Toub said it’s more likely Hill returns punts than kickoffs next season.

“We can”t have him on kickoff return — that’s one thing we’ll probably take him off,” Toub said. “And you know last year we did that, too. We really didn’t use him there very much except for the last game of the year.

“But, you know, we’d really like him to be our punt returner. I know Andy [Reid] has a plan for it, and we’ll just follow Andy’s plan.”

Hill scored twelve touchdowns in 2016 in total, and it’s already been made clear that he’ll have plenty of opportunities in 2017. It sounds like he’s ready to seize them.