Report: Chiefs will interview Louis Riddick for GM job

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to fill a vacant general manager job with roughly one month to go until training camp, and Louis Riddick is reportedly on the list of potential candidates.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Chiefs have reached out to Riddick to set up an interview.

The #Chiefs have reached out to ESPN analyst Louis Riddick to set up an interview for next week for their now-vacant GM job, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 25, 2017

Riddick, a former NFL safety, has worked as an analyst for ESPN since 2013. After he retired from playing, he worked as a scout and director of pro personnel for the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles. There was some talk about Riddick potentially joining the San Francisco 49ers’ front office earlier in the year, but nothing ever came of that.

The Chiefs announced last week that they are parting ways with former GM John Dorsey, who had been considered one of the best personnel men in football over the past four years. The timing of the decision was very unusual, and one report about Dorsey’s reaction made it seem like it was unexpected.