Chiefs reportedly thought Jeremy Maclin lost a step

The Kansas City Chiefs made the shocking decision to release Jeremy Maclin earlier this month. No specific reason was given for their move, leading to much speculation.

Many thought that Maclin was released for financial reasons, as the move saved them money against the salary cap. But now another reason has come to light.

The Baltimore Sun’s Jeff Zrebiec says the Chiefs may have been concerned that Maclin lost a step.

Maclin, 29, had the worst statistical season of his career last year. He recorded 44 catches for 536 yards and two touchdowns, which were career-low marks across the board. However, he only played in 12 games — the fewest of his career — and was bothered by a groin injury.

The Ravens are likely hoping that now fully recovered, Maclin will get back to his 2015 form, which saw him catch 87 passes for 1,088 yards and eight touchdowns in Kansas City.