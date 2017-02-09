Chiefs GM noncommittal on future of Jamaal Charles

An injury-riddled season cast some doubt into Jamaal Charles’s future with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Charles has appeared in just eight games over the last two seasons, stemming largely from a 2015 ACL tear. Chiefs general manager John Dorsey said Thursday that he anticipates Charles being with the team going forward, but left the door open to a change in plans.

Dorse on 25: "He's working like the dickens to get himself ready for '17. We'll see what happens in Mar. but right now I see him as a Chief" — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) February 9, 2017

Charles is entering the final season of his contract, and as of November, he was still having to undergo knee surgeries. The 30-year-old may have already seen his best days, and it remains to be seen what, if anything, Kansas City can salvage from him.