Chiefs owner backs Alex Smith as team’s starting QB

Maybe it’s time to pump the brakes on the Kansas City Chiefs as a potential landing spot for Tony Romo.

Speaking at the 101 Awards over the weekend, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt gave a ztrong vote of confidence to Alex Smith as the team’s starting quarterback.

“I would just reiterate what [head coach] Andy [Reid] has said several times throughout the offseason, which is he’s very happy with Alex and Alex is going to be our starter going into 2017,” Hunt said, according to Terez A. Paylor of the Kansas City Star.

Smith, 32, started 15 games for the Chiefs in 2016, throwing for a career-high 3,502 yards to go along with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He is under contract for the next two seasons for a combined $25.3 million.

Romo, who is four years older than Smith but has the higher upside, is expected to secure his release from the Dallas Cowboys in the coming weeks and was already linked to Kansas City earlier this month. The four-time Pro Bowler also has made it clear that he wants to join a contender, and the Chiefs, who went 12-4 last season and won the AFC West, definitely fit the billing. But the entire Kansas City organization has been adamant throughout the whole offseason that Smith is their guy, making a sudden 180 landing on Romo Island seem like quite the longshot.

H/T ProFootballTalk