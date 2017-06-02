Chiefs release WR Jeremy Maclin

Jeremy Maclin’s stint with the Kansas City Chiefs will be a brief one.

The Chiefs on Friday released Maclin in a surprising move.

A surprise: The #Chiefs released WR Jeremy Maclin. He had a $12.4M cap hit… and $7M in dead money. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 2, 2017

Maclin was a big free agent signing by KC prior to the 2015 season, as Andy Reid brought back a receiver he had in Philly. Maclin caught a career-high 87 passes for 1,088 yards and eight touchdowns in his first season in KC. He had a dropoff last season, catching 44 passes for 536 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games.

Maclin dealt with a groin injury last season and acknowledged he let his team down by not being at his best. The Chiefs have Tyreek Hill, Chris Conley and Albert Wilson on their depth chart at wide receiver.