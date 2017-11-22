pixel 1
Chiefs abruptly sign Darrelle Revis

November 22, 2017
by Grey Papke

Darrelle Revis

Cornerback Darrelle Revis suddenly has an NFL job.

Revis, who has not played since leaving the Jets as a free agent after 2016, has signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, the team announced Wednesday.

This comes out of nowhere. It had been months since we’d heard about anything surrounding Revis, who still wanted to play but wasn’t drawing significant interest. The fact that he had a very poor 2016 with the Jets did not help. Evidently, Kansas City thinks he can contribute, though it remains to be seen how long he’ll need to get himself into playing shape and ready to get out on the field.

