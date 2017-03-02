Chiefs will not pursue Tony Romo?

The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the teams that has been consistently linked to Tony Romo since the NFL offseason began, but they continue to insist Alex Smith is their guy.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports spoke with Chiefs general manager John Dorsey on Thursday, and Dorsey made it clear that Smith will remain Kansas City’s starting quarterback in 2017.

Just had a great chat with Chiefs GM John Dorsey. Video will be up shortly. He was Unequivocal Alex Smith is his 2017 starter — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 2, 2017

Both head coach Andy Reid and team owner Clark Hunt have made similar remarks, so it may be time to count the Chiefs out of the Romo sweepstakes.

The Chiefs finished 12-4 last season and lost a tough game in the divisional round of the playoffs to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Smith started 15 games and threw for a career-high 3,502 yards. He is frequently referred to as a game-managing quarterback, but Kansas City has gone 43-21 over the past four seasons with Smith starting all but three games.

Romo is likely going to be released by the Dallas Cowboys in the coming days or weeks, and he wants to play for a contender. The Chiefs are supposedly one of four teams on his wish list, but it sounds like they are committed to Smith.