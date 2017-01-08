Report: Chiefs hope to work out contract extension with Andy Reid

The Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to keep Andy Reid around for a while longer.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday that the Chiefs hope to sign their head coach to a long-term extension after the season.

Reid signed his most recent contract in January 2013. 2017 would be his final year under the terms of that deal, and given the success he’s had in Kansas City, the Chiefs will want to give him a long-term guarantee.

Reid has a 43-21 record as Chiefs coach, including a third playoff appearance in four seasons in 2016. Despite some of his occasional trademark questionable tactics and clock management, he’s been a huge success in Kansas City, and they’d be wise to keep him around.