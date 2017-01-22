Report: Chip Kelly a candidate for Falcons offensive coordinator

Chip Kelly is getting a decent amount of interest as a coordinator, and a new team might be joining the queue.

According to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports via Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk, Kelly is one of three candidates to take over as the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive coordinator, with incumbent Kyle Shanahan widely expected to leave to become head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

The interesting wrinkle is that the two men would essentially be swapping positions, as Kelly was fired by the Niners at the end of the season.

Kelly spoke to the Jacksonville Jaguars about the same position, but lost out to Nathaniel Hackett. He’s met with another team as well, though it’s unclear whether that was relating to a staff role. Either way, despite his issues as a head coach, it is abundantly clear that Kelly will at least get looks for other positions.