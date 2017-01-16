Chip Kelly reportedly interviewing with Jaguars for OC job

The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly interviewed Chip Kelly on Monday for a position on their coaching staff.

Jaguars reporter Hays Carlyon speculates that the Jaguars are interested in hiring Kelly to be their next offensive coordinator.

Source: Chip Kelly is at EverBank Field today, presumably meeting about #Jaguars offensive coordinator position. No word on potential offer. — Hays Carlyon (@HaysCarlyon) January 16, 2017

The Jaguars are said to have quietly interviewed Kelly for their head coaching job before they named Doug Marrone the full-time coach, so this is not a surprise. That said, it would be interesting to see how Kelly’s modern offense would mesh with Tom Coughlin’s vision for the team, as Coughlin is now in charge of the 53-man roster.

Coughlin said in his first press conference with the Jaguars that he is sticking with Blake Bortles as the team’s quarterback. Bortles had a solid year in 2015 before struggling this past season. Perhaps the Jaguars feel Kelly can help him turn it around.