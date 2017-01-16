Ad Unit
Monday, January 16, 2017

Chip Kelly reportedly interviewing with Jaguars for OC job

January 16, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Chip Kelly 49ers

The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly interviewed Chip Kelly on Monday for a position on their coaching staff.

Jaguars reporter Hays Carlyon speculates that the Jaguars are interested in hiring Kelly to be their next offensive coordinator.

The Jaguars are said to have quietly interviewed Kelly for their head coaching job before they named Doug Marrone the full-time coach, so this is not a surprise. That said, it would be interesting to see how Kelly’s modern offense would mesh with Tom Coughlin’s vision for the team, as Coughlin is now in charge of the 53-man roster.

Coughlin said in his first press conference with the Jaguars that he is sticking with Blake Bortles as the team’s quarterback. Bortles had a solid year in 2015 before struggling this past season. Perhaps the Jaguars feel Kelly can help him turn it around.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus