Chip Kelly joining ESPN in analyst role

Chip Kelly has decided he will not be coaching at the NFL level during the 2017 season. No, he’s not going back to college, either.

ESPN announced on Friday that Kelly has signed with the network as a studio analyst.

“I spoke with a lot of people this offseason about different situations for me — in coaching and TV,” Kelly told The Associated Press in a statement. “I had various opportunities in both. In the end, I have had a relationship with ESPN for many years from when I was coaching and after speaking with them, I decided it was the best step for me to take.”

Kelly will provide analysis for both college football and the NFL, working on pregame, halftime and postgame coverage with ESPN2. He’ll also make appearance on “SportsCenter” to discuss NFL happenings on Sundays.

Kelly was mentioned as a possible candidate for several high-profile offensive coordinator jobs, but nothing ever came together. He was fired by the San Francisco 49ers last season following a 2-14 year.