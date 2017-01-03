Chip Kelly willing to be offensive coordinator, not going back to college

Chip Kelly has virtually no chance of landing another head coaching job in the NFL next season, but that does not mean the recently-fired coach is planning to return to the collegiate game.

Kelly told Jay Glazer of FOX Sports this week that he is willing to take a job as an assistant after his stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles did not work out.

“I’ll go be an offensive coordinator somewhere,” Kelly said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

Kelly also confirmed that he had issues with the 49ers’ front office, telling Glazer that he is confident former Niners general manager Trent Baalke had been trying to “undermine him” and get him fired “for weeks and weeks and weeks.” As it turns out, Baalke also got himself fired, and no one should be surprised after the story we heard about Kelly wanting to draft Dak Prescott and Baalke overruling him.

If Kelly decided he wanted to coach at the college level again, he would likely have no problem finding a job. However, he seems determined to prove his worth in the NFL, which is something he has not been able to do yet. He could join a team immediately to help out for the postseason, and there has been some speculation that a certain AFC powerhouse might be a fit.

Kelly’s offensive mind is what got him to the NFL to begin with, so he should land somewhere as a coordinator if he chooses to go that route.