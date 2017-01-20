Could Chip Kelly wind up on Patriots staff?

There is some reason to believe that Chip Kelly’s next landing spot could be next to Bill Belichick.

After missing out on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offensive coordinator position, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen speculates that Kelly could end up with the New England Patriots in some capacity.

A league source told Mortensen that Kelly was set to meet with Belichick after the Jaguars decided against hiring him as their offensive coordinator. It’s not known if there’s a specific role in mind or if it’s just an exploratory meeting between friends.

Mortensen notes that Kelly’s expertise of football extends to the science of the game as well as offense, so he could have a number of roles if someone offered.

There is precedent for Belichick talking employment with Kelly. It reportedly happened when Kelly was let go by the Eagles, and with no head coaching or coordinator jobs coming his way, it might happen again here.