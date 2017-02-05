Chip Kelly reportedly has ‘real chance’ to become Falcons OC

The Atlanta Falcons had the best offense in football this season, but the man who called plays for the unit is moving on to take a head coaching job with the San Francisco 49ers next season. Is Chip Kelly capable of filling his shoes?

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Falcons quarterbacks coach Matt LaFleur — one of the favorites to take over for Kyle Shanahan as offensive coordinator — could end up heading to Los Angeles to work with new Rams head coach Sean McVay. If that happens, Kelly could be Atlanta’s next choice.

#Falcons may let Matt LaFleur out to his friend #Rams coach Sean McVay. If so, Chip Kelly has a real chance at ATL OC if he keeps the system — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 5, 2017

That meshes with a report from earlier in the week that claimed Kelly is a serious candidate for the job but would need to tweak his offensive philosophy.

Kelly has already indicated he is willing to be an offensive coordinator in the NFL despite head coaching interest from college programs, and there aren’t many better jobs than the one Atlanta will be offering. There have also been rumblings that Kelly could end up on another powerhouse team’s coaching staff, but that seems less likely.