Report: Chip Kelly a serious candidate for Falcons OC job

Chip Kelly is apparently a serious candidate for the Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator position, which will be vacated when Kyle Shanahan takes the 49ers job after the Super Bowl.

Kelly was fired by the San Francisco 49ers following a 2-14 season. He did not get involved in any talks for college coaching positions and instead said he was willing to become an offensive coordinator in the NFL.

Kelly reportedly interviewed with the Jaguars about their offensive coordinator position, though he did not get the job. Maybe Atlanta will be his landing spot.

A week after Jay Glazer reported that Kelly was one of three candidates for the Falcons gig, more reports are saying the same.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s Jeff Schultz says Kelly is a serious candidate for the job. He says Kelly has acknowledged he needs to tweak his offensive philosophy. He also reports that Kelly is a more viable candidate for the job now because many other top offensive coordinator’s like Mike McCoy and Greg Roman have accepted other jobs.

In addition to Schultz, FOX 29’s Howard Eskin in Philadelphia reports the same about Kelly being a serious candidate for the job.

Reports:former #Eagles, #49ers HC Chip Kelly is seriously being considered for #Falcons OC. Sources told me was in Atlanta at sports bar sat — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) February 1, 2017

Kelly is 28-35 as a head coach and needs to take a step down in the NFL if he wants to continue as a coach in the league. It looks like he is willing to do that.