Chip Kelly reportedly wanted to draft Dak Prescott, was overruled by Trent Baalke

The San Francisco 49ers could be looking a lot different right now had their now former general manager made a different decision.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former 49ers coach Chip Kelly and others with the team wanted to draft Dak Prescott last April, but were overruled by GM Trent Baalke, who had the final say and was not interested.

According to @MikeGarafolo, Chip Kelly and others in the 49ers building wanted Dak Prescott in the draft but Baalke didn't draft him. Wow. — David Chappine (@DavidChappine) January 2, 2017

One of the final straws for Baalke, yes. https://t.co/8C8xLLD2xo — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 2, 2017

Can confirm scouts loved Dak and Chip felt he was a fit. I reported this last April. https://t.co/JUYr8bb0la — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 2, 2017

The rest, as they say, is history. The Niners went 2-14, and Kelly and Baalke are both unemployed as a result. Prescott went to Dallas in the fourth round, took over for an injured Tony Romo, threw for 24 touchdowns and just four interceptions, and led the Cowboys to a 13-3 record and home field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

Prescott likely would not have developed as quickly in San Francisco, as the Cowboys are a much better team than the Niners at nearly every position. But if this story is indeed true, you can’t blame Kelly for being a little bitter – nor can you blame the 49ers for showing Baalke the door.

There have been rumors that Baalke could end up with another NFL team that may be in need of a quarterback. That team may want to give it some more thought.